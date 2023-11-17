DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has charged Brian Fleming, 44, with falsifying training certificates to obtain a concealed carry license.

Fleming is an instructor who trains others seeking to obtain concealed carry licenses, according to Raoul’s office.

He allegedly falsified certificates by claiming applicants had completed the legally required 16 hours of firearms training when they had not.

“Preventing gun violence across Illinois includes prosecuting individuals who lie to subvert safety requirements and break state law,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across Illinois to keep communities safe by holding such offenders accountable.”

Fleming has been charged with Forgery and Unlawful Violation of the Concealed Carry Act.

He faces up to five years in prison.

“Concealed Carry License training requirements are explicit, not discretionary, and are there for a reason,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP will not tolerate anyone trying to skirt training requirements and will rigorously investigate any allegations of impropriety.”