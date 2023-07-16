KINGSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Kingston man was arrested Saturday night after he fired shots over his neighbor’s music.

Harold Hartley, 77, was arrested and charged with Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Conduct and Disorderly Conduct, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers received a call around 10:10 p.m. from a resident of Myelle Road who said that Hartley had came uninvited onto her property and got into an argument over the music being played.

She said that Hartley had shot a gun into the air before leaving. Officers found a spent shell casing at the residence.

Officials were provided a description of Hartley and his vehicle, which was later found in the driveway of a residence in the 34000 block of Myelle Road. Deputies made contact with Hartley, who admitted to shooting the gun in the air.

He said that he did so because he was made about the music being played late at night.

The gun was recovered from the residence, as well as several other guns.

Hartley is being held in the DeKalb County Jail pending a bond hearing Monday afternoon.