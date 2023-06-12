CORTLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A Cortland man was arrested on Thursday for child pornography, according to police.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced that Charles Ramsey, 36, was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 3 felony.

Agents with the department received information on April 19 that Ramsey possessed images of child pornography. They executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of N. Charles Street on Thursday.

Evidence was gathered and Ramsey was taken into custody. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he was later released after posting bond.