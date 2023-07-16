WATERMAN, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb County man was arrested after calling 911 when he got trapped in the locked walk-in freezer of a business that he had broken into.

Gabriel Morales, 18, has been charged with Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools, according to the Waterman Police Department.

Officers were called to Fay’s Finest Foods around 6:41 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person locked in the freezer.

An investigation showed that Morales had attempted to pick the lock on one of the doors but was unsuccessful. He then entered the building through a broken window after unlocking it.

He became trapped in the walk-in freezer, calling 911 after he was unable to escape.

Morales was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail pending a bond hearing.