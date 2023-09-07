WATERMAN, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb County man was arrested and charged Thursday for child sex crimes

James Pavlat, 55, has been charged with seven counts of Child Pornography, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigator with the department received a tip from the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Office back in May for a person who was in possession of files of child porn. Pavlat was identified as the individual.

A search warrant was obtained Thursday for Pavlat, his residence and vehicles. Numerous computers, cell phones and other electronic storage devices were seized.

Multiple videos and photographs of child pornography was found.

Pavlat is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail, where he awaits a bond hearing.