SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting juvenile family members.

The Oregon Police Department opened a sex offense investigation involving Richard Morningstar Jr. back in May. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators learned the allegations involved offense against other family members between 2014-2017.

DCSO investigators began an investigation and identified two juvenile family members that were victims of ongoing sex abuse at a residence in the 9200 block of Rt. 64 in rural Sycamore.

A No Bond arrest warrant was issued for Morningstar. He was charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a child and seven counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and taken into custody.