HINCKLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Cortland man was reportedly hospitalized after his vehicle struck and embankment and went airborne in an attempt to avoid a large animal on Sunday.

Michael Taylor, 74, was driving northbound on Somonauk Road in Hinckley around 1:36 a.m. when he attempted to avoid the large animal, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor then struck the embankment of a driveway, causing his vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle, a Jeep Gladiator, struck tree branches before eventually driving into a ditch.

The 74-year-old was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.