DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb County nursing assistant has been arrested defrauding a local nursing home.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were notified in February that officials at the DeKalb County Nursing Home discovered that a CNA had forged numerous time cards from October 2021 to February 2022, according to the department.

A detective with the department discovered that Jasmine Anderson, a 22-year-old CNA contracted through Maxim Health Care Agency, had forged time cards indicating hours worked at the nursing home in excess of $16,000.

A warrant was issued for Anderson on June 9 for two counts of Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.