DeKalb County restaurants sue Pritzker over new restrictions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurant owners in DeKalb, Malta, and Sycamore have filed suit against Gov. JB Pritzker and IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike over orders to shut down indoor dining due to a rising coronavirus testing positivity rate.

Fatty’s, the Lincoln Inn, Farandas, the Junction, Elwood Steakhouse, Jimador in DeKalb, MVPs in Sycamore, and Remington‘s in Malta, joined in the lawsuit on Thursday, alleging that the governor’s executive order is unconstitutional.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

