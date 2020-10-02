DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurant owners in DeKalb, Malta, and Sycamore have filed suit against Gov. JB Pritzker and IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike over orders to shut down indoor dining due to a rising coronavirus testing positivity rate.
Fatty’s, the Lincoln Inn, Farandas, the Junction, Elwood Steakhouse, Jimador in DeKalb, MVPs in Sycamore, and Remington‘s in Malta, joined in the lawsuit on Thursday, alleging that the governor’s executive order is unconstitutional.
MORE HEADLINES:
- DeKalb County restaurants sue Pritzker over new restrictions
- Students take over virtual classroom when glitch forces teachers off
- Frost Potential Extends Into Saturday Morning, Ahead of Upcoming Rain Chances
- Watch Live: Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’
- Kyle Rittenhouse to sue Biden campaign for libel
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!