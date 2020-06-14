DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warns of scammers offering home repair

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County’s Sheriff’s Department is issuing a warning about reports of a new scam targeting homeowners.

Individuals are showing up unsolicited at homes, offering to seal coat the resident’s driveway. Neighbors should be alert of any suspicious persons offering home repair.

The Sheriff’s Department says anyone with questions or if they believe they were a victim of repair fraud to call 815-895-2155.

