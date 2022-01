DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for Justin Lampard, who was last seen on January 4.

Lampard, 33, was last heard from at 3 a.m. Tuesday. His last known location was in Genoa, Illinois. He was driving a white 2009 Toyota Camry, plate “DC89092.”

Any information on Lampard’s whereabouts should be given to the Genoa Police Department, (815) 784-6633.