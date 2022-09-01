SANDWICH, Ill. (WTVO) — Police uncovered a menagerie of wild animals, alive and dead, inside the home of a 33-year-old Sandwich woman on Tuesday.

The Illinois Conservation Police conducted a search of the property after a year-long investigation, officials said.

Police said the home, in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, belongs to a woman who claimed to be a licensed Illinois wildlife rehabilitator, but authorities said her “license” was fraudulently obtained.

Inside the home, police found 12 raccoons, seven opossums, two squirrels, two turtles, one chipmunk, and one skunk.

They also discovered caged snakes in the basement and domestic rabbits in the backyard, none of which had water available. Some of the snakes were dead, officials said.

Boxes of wildlife body parts were also found inside the home, and police say the woman, who does not have an Illinois hunting or fishing license, was selling the parts online.

A child who lives in the home was remanded to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), after authorities concluded the living conditions were unhealty.

The woman has not been charged, but police said the investigation is ongoing.