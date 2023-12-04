DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged hit-and-run in DeKalb on Saturday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 23 and Perry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, an unidentified pickup with an attached trailer was traveling eastbound on Perry Road when it attempted to enter the intersection of Route 23.

The pickup allegedly failed to yield to another pickup that was traveling southbound on Route 23.

The driver of the second pickup, identified as Albino Hernandez, 41, attempted to stop and skidded into the trailer of the unidentified pickup.

The driver of the unidentified pickup continued to travel eastbound, leaving the scene. Hernandez was reportedly able to obtain information on the offending vehicle.

The investigation is pending.