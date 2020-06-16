DeKalb firefighter apologizes for ‘hurtful’ social media remarks

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb firefighter has apologized for using “hurtful” language in defending police officers during a heated social media exchange .

According to DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas, on Saturday, off-duty firefighter/paramedic Harley Siddall “became involved in a social media exchange in which his passionate defense of police officers overflowed into language that was hurtful and misrepresented the inclusive and unselfish mission of the DeKalb Fire Department.”

Siddall said, “Please don’t ever call for help and of course I hope you don’t need it. Weather [sic] it’s for you, your husband, your kids anything. Please never ask for the assistance of any leo (law enforcement officer) agency in the land.”

Siddell met with Fire Chief Jeff McMaster and representatives of the DeKalb firefighter’s union Local 1236 on Monday night, and issued the following apology:

“On the evening of Saturday, June 6, I was involved in a social media conversation that has since come to increased public light,” Siddell wrote. “I am deeply ashamed of and remorseful for the comments I made. What I had attempted became a very poorly worded attempt to support our local law enforcement officers during these trying times. What was stated was absolutely not a view or stance of the City of DeKalb, DeKalb Fire Department, no the DeKalb Police Department or any other agency. Anybody who knows me understands how much more professional and caring I am than the words I conveyed that evening. As a result of those words that I did indeed post, I’ve cast a larger shadow over the first responders of the DeKalb Fire Department, the DeKalb Police Department, and as a whole the entire City of DeKalb Staff. I cannot begin to understand how much I have upset the community as a whole as well as disrupting the view of the first responders in this light, and cannot possibly extend my apologies and remorse enough. I began in the fire service 17 years ago with one intention and that was to help people, ALL PEOPLE, and that has not changed. The words I shared did not emulate that stance or opinion and for that I must again offer my deepest and sincerest apologies to all of the citizens and employees of the City of DeKalb and beyond.”

