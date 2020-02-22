DeKalb firefighters battle massive business fire

DeKALB, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Firefighters are battling a large fire at a DeKalb business.

Fire crews were called to the Standard Roofing Company, 1100 South 7th Street, around 7 p.m. Friday night.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

No one was in the building at the time.

Crews from several area departments are on scene.

No word on what caused the fire.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

