DeKalb firefighters battle massive business fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DeKALB, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Firefighters are battling a large fire at a DeKalb business.

Fire crews were called to the Standard Roofing Company, 1100 South 7th Street, around 7 p.m. Friday night.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

No one was in the building at the time.

Crews from several area departments are on scene.

No word on what caused the fire.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories