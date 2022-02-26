DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A garage fire in DeKalb resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damages on Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened at 921 Grove Street at around 12:22 p.m., according to DeKalb Fire Department. Fire companies found smoke showing from a large garage on arrival. Forceable entry was necessary to gain access to the interior, and crews held the fire at bay from the outside of the structure.

A search for victims was completed, and no residents were injured or displace from the blaze. The fire was under control approximately 30 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene, and the cause is still under investigation.

The blaze resulted in $75,000 in damages.