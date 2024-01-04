DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Dekalb City Council members held a special meeting to talk about migrants. They felt the need to hold a meeting as soon as possible in response to the migrant flight that landed at the Rockford airport.

At the meeting, it was discussed an ordinance that wouldn’t allow private bus companies to drop migrants off randomly in the city.

“Ultimately, if we truly want to take care of the migrants, what we want to do is make sure that we can get them safely to Chicago, not dumped off at some random gas station along the interstate,” said the City of Dekalb Mayor Cohen Barnes.

The Mayor said speaking with nearby communities like Rockford has pointed in this direction. He is hoping to prevent a situation like that in Kankakee on December 22nd.

“Middle of the night, freezing cold, literally left to the gas station. The bus driver told them they were in Chicago and left. It was the state police that found migrants walking down the interstate at night in those conditions. And that’s what we’re trying to eliminate,” said Mayor Barnes.

The Mayor feels getting the migrants directly to Chicago should be a priority.

“They can get information, they can get direction, they can get shelter, they can get food, they can get all the things that they need in order to get on to their final destination,” said the Mayor. “To randomly drop them off in the middle of nowhere is an absolutely inhumane thing to do.”

Now if the ordinance doesn’t get passed, Dekalb says that they are ready to go for anything.

“We have a great plan already established on how to house the migrants, how to feed them, how to make sure they have the resources they need. We even have cash on hand to make sure that we can give them the money that they need to get to the transportation, and ultimately get to Chicago. We’ve been working with our social services, working with translators,” Barnes said.

The vote’s first reading was 5 in favor and 1 against. However, with two aldermen absent there needs to be at least 6 votes in the majority for special meetings. So a second reading will take place Monday at their next city council meeting.