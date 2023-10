DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Monday night house fire in DeKalb caused $15,000 in damages, the DeKalb Fire Department announced on Tuesday.

Fire units responded to a home in the 200 block of E. Taylor Street around 8:04 p.m. in response to a report of a kitchen fire.

Upon arrival, first responders reported light smoke and a “working” kitchen fire.

The fire was extinguished, and a search of the home revealed no injuries. The fire is under investigation.