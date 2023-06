DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb County inmate was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began providing medical assistance while an ambulance responded to the jail.

The inmate was transported to Kishwaukee Hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The incident in under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.