DeKalb man accused of receiving unemployment claims using others’ identities

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) – Sirreginald McGuire, 26, has been charged with wire and mail fraud involving unemployment compensation claims and the CARES Act, as well as aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, McGuire, along with others, schemed to submit fraudulent PUA unemployment claims to the California Employment Development Department, the Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance and the Virginia Employment Commission between June 2020 and March 2021.

The unemployment claims resulted in more than $1 million in benefits for claimants who the suspects knew were not entitled to benefits from the three institutions.

It is also alleged that they electronically filed unemployment claims from their out-of-state homes in their own names, but used the identities of others. They opted to have the benefits paid via debit cards that were mailed o their residences, and withdrew funds from financial institutions located in Illinois.

McGuire will be arraigned on a date yet to be determined in U.S. District Court in Rockford. If convicted, he faces a maximum potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison for the wire and mail fraud charge, as well as a mandatory sentence of two years in prison for identity theft.