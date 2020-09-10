DeKalb man allegedly advertises on social media he has drugs for sale; cops meet and arrest him

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police say they approached Eric Hughes, 30, after he advertised he had narcotics for sale on social media, and arrested him when he did.

According to police, detectives were investigating the sale of drugs on Hillcrest Drive. Police say Hughes had advertised on social media that he had drugs for sale. When cops spotted him sitting in a vehicle behind 1024 W. Hillcrest Drive, they approached and made contact with him.

Officers said they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car, and when Hughes got out of the vehicle, he admitted he had drugs on him.

Police say they found a bag of cannabis containing several smaller bags of cannabis, Ecstasy pills, and a loaded handgun, in the vehicle.

Hughes was arrested and charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Armed Violence, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

