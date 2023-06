DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was arrested in DeKalb after being accused of shooting at his brother.

Police received a shots fired call on Sunday from a man who said that his brother, 20-year-old Jaylen Grayer, was shooting at him.

The victim was driving westbound on Hillcrest Drive when the shots were fired. One bullet hit the trunk of his car. Several spent casings were found in the area.

Grayer was taken into custody after a warrant was issued. He is charged with several felonies.