DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was arrested on Tuesday after robbing a person at gunpoint, according to police.

Vernon Edwards, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Officers responded to Eves Circle West around 2:17 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person being robbed at gunpoint.

The victim was able to identify Edwards from a photo line-up after describing him to police. Edwards was later located at his home and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

It was determined that Edwards used a BB gun in the robbery. Several of the victim’s stolen belongings were recovered both inside and outside of Edward’s home.