DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Steven Trottier, 71, on charges of child pornography after a tip from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, in May, Trottier popped up on the radar of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force for electronic sharing of child pornography files.

Police performed a search warrant of Trottier’s home and vehicles on Thursday, September 21st and confiscated devices containing the evidence.

He was taken into custody by officers from the St. Charles Police Department and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.