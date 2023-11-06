DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged James Corralejo, 25, with reckless homicide and DUI following a fatal crash in DeKalb Monday morning.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, officers responded to a 2 vehicle crash around 1 a.m. at 1200 S. 7th Street.

Police said a female passenger was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Corralejo was charged ith reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death, and driving under the influence of alcohol.