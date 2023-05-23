DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man from DeKalb after he allegedly damaged cars in the Village of Lee with a bat, and then attempted to run a victim over as he fled the scene.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, police received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, reporting that a man was damaging cars in the area of Kirke Gate Road and Viking Vie Lane in Lee.

The suspect was identified as Justin Webb, 32, of DeKalb. His car was spotted a short time later in Malta, and he was arrested in a traffic stop. A large wooden stick was found in his vehicle.

Police said Webb, a prior offender, had been outfitted with a GPS monitoring device. As police were booking him into the DeKalb County Jail, a burglary was reported in rural DeKalb. Authorities said Webb’s GPS tracking placed him at the scene of the burglary, and stolen items were found in his car.

He was charged with Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Unlawful Use of Weapons, Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Violation of Parole.