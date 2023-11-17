DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have arrested Thomas Lenker, 39, on sexual abuse accusations.

According to police, on November 6th, a woman contacted police claiming that her 11-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by Lenker on April 7th.

Police interviewed the victim on November 9th, during which she confirmed Lenker had forced her to perform sexual acts on the aforementioned date, authorities said.

The victim also claimed that the abuse had started when she was 6 years old.

Police arrested Lenker on Thursday. He has been charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.