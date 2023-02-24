DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have charged Calvin Hamilton, 40, with first degree murder for shooting another man while the two were arguing in a car.

According to police, Deaundre Brooks, 34, was dropped off at Northwestern Medicine-Kishwaukee Hospital around 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, but died during surgery.

Hamilton was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police that Hamilton shot Brooks during an in-car argument while they were driving on I-88 between Route 47 and Peace Road, returning to DeKalb.

Police surveilled a residence in the 800 block of Ridge Drive and saw Hamilton get into a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 11:49 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but say Hamilton fled at a high rate of speed on I-88 until he was stopped near Midwest Road around 12:26 a.m.

Hamilton has taken into custody and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail.