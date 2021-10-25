DeKalb man dead after threatening police with samurai sword

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man is dead after police said he threatened officers with a weapon.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday at a house on Tilton Park Drive. Investigators said that a woman called them to the backyard of the home, claiming a man inside the house threatened her, and himself, with a samurai sword.

Officers reportedly tried to talk to the suspect through the front door, with the man allegedly coming out of the house wielding the sword after several attempts to make contact.

Police demanded he drop the weapon, which he did not, so officers fired a taser, bean bag projectile and a single gunshot. The man was hit in the chest and died at the hospital.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s name.