DeKalb man dies from injuries suffered in June beating

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb police say a man who was beaten severely in June has died from his injuries.
According to police, on June 16th, 33-year-old Marcus Johnson told police he was beaten and during an attack by several people. He was flown to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
Police say Johnson died on July 12th
On July 24th, police say they learned that the beating actually occurred on June 13th at an apartment complex at 808 of Ridge Drive.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide, and are awaiting autopsy results.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
