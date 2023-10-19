DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was hospitalized after sustaining major injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday.

According to DeKalb Police, a white Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on Fairview Road in DeKalb when it approached the intersection of Fairview and Somonauk Road around 7:09 a.m.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr., failed to see a stop sign at the intersection due to heavy fog. Garcia’s vehicle then entered the intersection and struck a white Chevy van driven by Omar Cortes-Aguilar, 33, that was traveling south on Somonauk Road.

While both Garcia Jr. and Cortes-Aguilar were out of their vehicles inspecting the damage, a semitruck traveling northbound on Somonauk entered the intersection and struck the stopped Chevy van. Police say the driver of the truck, identified as Robert Padilla, failed to see the vehicles due to the fog.

The passenger of the van, identified as Octavio Hernandez-Mora, 26, of DeKalb, suffered major injuries from the second crash. Both he and Garcia Jr. were transported to Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment.

Padilla was sited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. No other injuries were reported.