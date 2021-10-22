DeKalb man killed in car crash with semi truck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff reported that Charles Perkins, 30, was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a semi truck.

According to police, a Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound on Peace Road at 11:38 a.m. failed to yield and turned onto Fairview Drive and into the path of a southbound semi truck.

Perkins was a passenger in the Chevy and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 25-year-old Simon Delosiros, of Belvidere, and a 20-year-old Dekalb man, along with the driver of the semi, were all taken to Kishwaukee Hospital with injuries. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories