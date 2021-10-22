DeKalb man killed in car crash with semi truck

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff reported that Charles Perkins, 30, was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a semi truck.

According to police, a Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound on Peace Road at 11:38 a.m. failed to yield and turned onto Fairview Drive and into the path of a southbound semi truck.

Perkins was a passenger in the Chevy and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 25-year-old Simon Delosiros, of Belvidere, and a 20-year-old Dekalb man, along with the driver of the semi, were all taken to Kishwaukee Hospital with injuries. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.