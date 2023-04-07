ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kevin Hagemeier, 26, of DeKalb, was sentenced to nearly 8 and a half years in prison for robbing a Jimmy John’s and Heartland Bank and Trust in Sycamore.

Hagemeier pleaded guilty to the charges of Hobbs Act Robbery in December 2022.

The U.S. Justice Department said Hagemeier walked into the Jimmy John’s restaurant with a note that said, “This Is A Robbery I have a gun in my waist Don’t make me use it and You’ll be able to go home. Give me all the money in the drawer or else some bad thing may happen.”

Hagemeier took money from the register and was driven away by an accomplice.

A couple of days later, Hagemeier entered Heartland Bank with a note that read: “I have a weapon. Get $1,400 out of your drawer and give it to me. If I think you told someone or pushed a button, people will get hurt.”

Hagemeier is also a registered sex offender.