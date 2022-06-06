DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police say undercover officers offered to buy drugs from a shooting suspect and were able to arrest him.

According to police, the incident began with a shooting in the 900 block of Pappas Drive on May 30th around 5:55 p.m.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed a masked man standing at the side of a business, shooting at two other men. The two men got in a car and sped away as the shooter reportedly fired six rounds at them.

Police said neither man was hurt, but significant damage was caused to the vehicle.

Investigators identified the possible suspect as a local drug dealer, Carl Jones III, 28, so undercover officers contacted him by phone and arranged to buy marijuana. When Jones arrived, he saw approaching officers and ran, at one point leaping over one officer trying to stop him.

Police said one officer was injured in the scuffle.

Jones was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Armed Violence, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, Aggravated Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm without Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID), and Possession of Ammunition without FOID.