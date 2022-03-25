DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing for an August 2021 shooting involving multiple armed suspects at a party.

According to police, around 1:14 a.m. the officer responded to numerous 911 calls regarding a person with a gun at a party on Spiros Court.

When Officer Kaela Gardner arrived on scene, she heard gunshots and then saw multiple suspects armed with weapons, police said.

According to authorities, none of the suspects heeded her order to drop their weapons, and she fired a round from her weapon. The suspects ran from the scene, but Gardner and another DeKalb Police Officer were able to chase down and arrest one suspect.

No one was injured in the incident. Police were able to arrest one other suspect, officials said.

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato reviewed the case put forth by Illinois State Police investigators, and determined that no criminal charges would be filed against Gardner.