DeKalb officials investigate ‘incendiary’ apartment fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Fire Department was called to an apartment fire at Ridgebrook Apartments in the 800 block of Ridge Drive around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews found heavy smoke from a stairwell pouring to the first and second floors. First responders acted quickly and contained the fire to the stairway area.

Residents in the apartments were safe and stayed in their homes until the smoke was ventilated.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No one was forced to relocated due to the fire.

Investigators say the fire was ‘incendiary’ in nature and is being investigated by DeKalb Fire and DeKalb Police.