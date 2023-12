DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that occured early Sunday morining.

According to the office’s press release, the incident occured around 1:26 a.m. near the intersection of Peace Road and Barber Greene Road in DeKalb.

A Nissan Sedan driven by a 26-year-old Carpentersville woman was struck in the rear by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.