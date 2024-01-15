DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb City Council passed an ordinance restricting private bus companies from randomly dropping off foreign migrants in the city.

The City Council voted 5-3 in favor of the ordinance, which would fine bus drivers who drop off migrants en route to Chicago.

“Ultimately, if we truly want to take care of the migrants, what we want to do is make sure that we can get them safely to Chicago, not dumped off at some random gas station along the interstate,” said Dekalb Mayor Cohen Barnes said before the ordinance’s passing.

The ordinance comes as communities surrounding Chicago grapple with how to deal with bus companies dropping migrants who have been caught illegally crossing the southern border of the U.S.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants to northern cities that had declared “sanctuary” status to foreign migrants in opposition to former President Donald Trump’s initiative to build a border wall with Mexico.

A “sanctuary city” has pledged not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities regarding residents who did not enter the United States through an official port of entry.

Abbott’s administration has said that “Operation Lone Star” is meant to make other states share the burden of caring for tens of thousands of migrants and relieve pressure on the communities nearest to the border.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has called Abbott and other southern governors’ plans a “cheap political stunt.”

“While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves. Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state,” Pritzker said in a letter to Abbott last week, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The state opened its first migrant shelter this week, as part of a $160 million investment that also includes an intake center and heated tents for migrants within the city’s “landing zone” at 800 S. Desplaines Street, which is designed to process migrants and help them advance to other destinations.

Chicago recently passed an ordinance restricting migrant bus drop-offs outside of designated areas.

In response, Abbott began sending charter planes to airports near Chicago, including the Chicago Rockford International Airport, and hiring bus companies to drop the migrants off in the suburbs, leaving them to make their own way to the city.

Recently, migrants expected to be bussed to Chicago from Rockford’s airport were dropped off across Chicagoland, leading to a scramble amongst suburban leadership to regain control of a growing problem.