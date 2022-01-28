DeKalb Police arrest 2 teens for string of armed robberies

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have arrested Taliya Maltbia, 19, and Anthony Minnifield, 18, for a string of violent armed robberies between January 5th and 24th.

According to police, the first incident happened on January 5th in the 1200 block of Varsity Boulevard. A victim reported attempting to buy an iPhone from someone through an online seller, but the thief took the money without turning over the phone.

On January 11th, another victim said they tried to buy an iPhone and met with two suspects at the same location, one of whom was armed with a gun and demanded the victim’s money. When he tried to run, the attacker struck him with the gun and he lost consciousness, awakening later to find his money and cell phone missing.

On January 23rd, two victims told police they met with a suspect at the same Varsity Boulevard location to buy an iPhone listed on Facebook. Another suspect appeared with a gun and struck one of the two victims with the weapon and then pointed it at their head. One victim pushed the gun away and ran, at which point the suspect opened fire, missing the victim.

On January 24th, an undercover officer arranged to meet with the sellers to buy an iPhone. Police said they saw the pair leaving a residence in the 1100 block of Varisty Boulevard and coming to the 1200 block for the meeting. Police said they did not have a cell phone to sell, but were armed with a loaded gun. Police took the two into custody and identified them as offenders in the prior armed robberies.

Maltbia, of DeKalb, was charged with Aggravated Battery, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Minniefield, of Chicago, was charged with Aggravated Battery, Armed Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

Both were taken to the DeKalb County Jail.