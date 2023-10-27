DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police say three men, all prior felons and restricted from possession of a firearm, were arrested Thursday after officers discovered a gun in their car during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled over a vehicle in the 800 block of Pappas Drive around 6:06 p.m. and discovered one of the occupants had an active warrant for a parole violation.

A loaded gun was also found in the car, authorities said.

Trevon Williams, 28, was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Driving While License Suspended.

Jaquest Swafford, 18, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm without a FOID.

Darnell Torres, 35, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.