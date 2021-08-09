DeKalb police chase, arrest armed felon after shooting incident

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — 30-year-old Dante Ormond was arrested Sunday after police say he fired a weapon and pointed a handgun at other people.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, around 1:11 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of Spiros Court. Police say the arriving officer heard a gunshot and called for additional units, and witnessed Ormond pointing a handgun at other subjects.

Police said the officer ordered Ormond to drop the weapon. He did not and the officer fired a shot at him, police said. Ormond was not hit, but ran from the area, and the officer chased him on foot and apprehended him a short while later, authorities said.

Ormond is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

