DeKalb Police: Good Samaritan held at gunpoint by serial carjackers

MAPLE PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of East County Line Road and Barber Green Road.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles stole the car of a ‘good Samaritan’ who stopped to help out. Deputies found the suspects fleeing nearby but stopped their pursuit due to safety risks.

The good Samaritan told police that they were pulled out of their vehicle at gunpoint. Officials say that both vehicles involved in the apparent accident were also stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office learned that the vehicle traveled to Aurora where it was used in another carjacking.

Investigators say that the suspects have left the area and no longer pose a threat to the community.