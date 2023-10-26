DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a victim while he was attempting to get into his car, and then following the man into his house and threatening to kill him.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, around 5:17 a.m. on Monday, October 2nd, the victim was getting into his car in the 100 block of South 7th Street when he was approached by a suspect who pointed a gun at him and demanded his cell phone and money.

Police then said the suspect forced the victim back into his residence to steal his wallet and more money, and threatened to kill him if he contacted police.

Surveillance video was used to identify the offender, Anthony Redd, 40, who was arrested in the 110 block of East Locust Street.

Police said Redd has been charged with Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, and Unlawful Restraint.