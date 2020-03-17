DeKalb Police to begin body camera pilot program

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, the DeKalb Police Department announced that are implementing the changes that were laid out in the 2020 budget initiative.
Officials say that over the next few months, a limited number of officers will wear body cameras while on duty. Three different types of cameras will be tested and officers will report feedback on each’s functionality.
The testing period is so the department will be able to make an educated decision on which models are the best fit.
Officials say they will provide further updates as the pilot program evolves.
