DeKalb Police want public’s opinion on body cameras

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb police officers are one step closer to being equipped with body cameras, and they’re asking the public to weigh in on the program.

The department recently completed its first test run of cameras from one vendor. Two more body camera systems will be tested over the next several months.

The plan is to have cameras clipped to all officers’ vests by next year.

The police department also wants the public to take a survey about the body camera program.

“The online survey is the first step to help us understand our community, its knowledge of body camera systems and public opinion on body camera systems,” according to police.

