DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police say a resident was shot in the foot, in their home, after bullets came through the wall which were fired by neighbors shooting at a target outside.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30th, a family member called deputies to the 15000 block of Keslinger Road in rural DeKalb after learning the victim had been shot.

The victim was said to have suffered a non-life threatening injury to their foot.

Police found three men to the west of the victim’s home who had been shooting guns at a target in the general direction of the victim’s home, without using proper safety precautions.

Jerry Fabbri, 51, of Elburn; Alexander Fabbri, 19, of Sugar Grove; and Benedict Groppe, 38, of Rupperswil, Switzerland, were each charged with Reckless Conduct and turned themselves in to police.