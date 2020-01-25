DeKalb teen arrested in connection to Thursday murder

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A DeKalb teen has been arrested and charged with murder.

Adam Koertner, 18, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder.

DeKalb Police say Koertner shot and killed a man late Thursday night.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Officers found and adult male in a hallway. He had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital where he was declared dead.

The victim has not been identified.

Police say Koertner was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested Friday afternoon.

Koertner is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

