DeKalb woman arrested on warrants after ‘Move Over Law’ violation

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a traffic crash near Rt. 38 and Prichard Road.

Police say a vehicle passing by not involved in the crash came close to hitting an investigating deputy.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 27-year-old Alexis Austin. Austin did not have a valid driver’s license and also had two warrants out for her arrest for unlawful use of a credit card.

Austin was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

