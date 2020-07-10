DeKalb woman faces upgraded murder charge in killing of man at gas station

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Katrina Edwards faces an new charge, of First Degree Murder, for the killing of a man at a DeKalb FasMart.

Edwards, 35, was initially charged with Obstruction of Justice. Her husband, Jimmy, 32was charged with First Degree Murder earlier this week.

Police say Katrina and the victim, Chrishun Keeler-Tyus, 29, got into an argument at the gas station, located at 933 South Fourth Street, at 1:50 p.m on Saturday, July 4th.

According to police, Keeler-Tyus got into an argument with Katrina Edwards inside the store. Edwards called her husband, Jimmy, for assistance. As Keeler-Tyus left the store, the customer’s husband arrived. At the same time, another dark colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot and shot several times at Keeler-Tyus, who was later taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the second victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

