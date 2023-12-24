KINGSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old DeKalb woman was hospitalized on Sunday after a vehicle she was riding in veered off the roadway and into a field.

The incident occured at the intersection of Cherry Valley Road and Kingston Road in Kingston, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jose Jimenez-Lopez, 29, was reportedly traveling westbound on Cherry Valley Road when Jimenez-Lopez attempted to turn northbound onto Kingston Road.

Police say the vehicle failed to slow down and ran off the roadway, striking a stop sign before coming to rest in a field.

The passenger, identified as Eva Cervantes-Cruz, was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Jimenez-Lopez was cited for no valid driver’s license.